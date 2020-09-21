Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

Israel, Honduras Announce Imminent Opening of Embassies
Israel, Honduras Announce Imminent Opening of Embassies

Uri Cohen
09/21/2020

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández and Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu reiterated early Monday morning their hopes of establishing embassies in each other’s capitals. According to a statement released by Netanyahu’s office, after a friendly telephone conversation, the two leaders announced their “intention to complete the plan of action before the end of this year with reciprocal opening and inauguration of their embassies in … Tegucigalpa and Jerusalem.” However, in a tweet published by Hernández, the Honduran president went only as far as to “hope to complete this historic step before the year’s end, as long as the pandemic permits it.” The plans to establish an Israeli Embassy in Tegucigalpa and to transfer the Honduran Embassy from the Tel Aviv suburb of Rishon Lezion to Jerusalem were announced by the Jewish state and the Central American nation nearly two years ago. Since then, despite the two countries opening trade offices in the respective capitals, official embassies have yet to be established.

