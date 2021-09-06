Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Hopes It Has Turned Corner on COVID
Mideast Daily News
COVID-19
coronavirus
Israel
tourism

Israel Hopes It Has Turned Corner on COVID

Michael Friedson
09/06/2021

After weeks on end of the acceleration of COVID-19 cases and rate of infection, health officials are now hoping the reversal of figures seen over the weekend indicates the tide has turned against the pandemic. Experts believe the strong surge of vaccinations is the key to the turnaround. Out of a population of almost 10 million, some 2.6 million Israelis have received the third shot – almost 40,000 on Sunday alone. Of note is the trend in previously unvaccinated citizens now receiving the inoculations. In the runup to the High Holy Days, long lines have formed at test centers as family members seek the “all-clear” sign to celebrate together as families. The government announced that it would allow limited-size tour groups from select countries to enter Israel as of September 19. The groups will be between five and 30 people in size with all group members fully vaccinated. Israel’s tourism industry has been devastated and the new program is designed to be the first step at reclaiming that valuable economic sector.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.