Israel Hopes It Has Turned Corner on COVID

After weeks on end of the acceleration of COVID-19 cases and rate of infection, health officials are now hoping the reversal of figures seen over the weekend indicates the tide has turned against the pandemic. Experts believe the strong surge of vaccinations is the key to the turnaround. Out of a population of almost 10 million, some 2.6 million Israelis have received the third shot – almost 40,000 on Sunday alone. Of note is the trend in previously unvaccinated citizens now receiving the inoculations. In the runup to the High Holy Days, long lines have formed at test centers as family members seek the “all-clear” sign to celebrate together as families. The government announced that it would allow limited-size tour groups from select countries to enter Israel as of September 19. The groups will be between five and 30 people in size with all group members fully vaccinated. Israel’s tourism industry has been devastated and the new program is designed to be the first step at reclaiming that valuable economic sector.