Israel Imposes Limited Sanctions as Doctors Warn of Catastrophe

Israel reimposed on Tuesday a lockdown of areas hit hardest by the coronavirus, more than three months since the first closure was lifted and after weeks of infection rates and deaths increasing at an alarming pace. The lockdown will only be enforced in 38 towns and neighborhoods designated COVID-19 “hot spots” by the government and entails only partial restrictions, such as a 7 pm curfew and the closure of most schools. On Tuesday, Israel broke its own record for new diagnosed cases, set just the previous day, as 3,500 new infections were recorded. As the country continues to lead the world in new cases per capita, the managers of all major hospitals in Israel held a conference call with Health Minister Yuli Edelstein Tuesday night, in which they warned that the country’s health system was on the brink of collapse. Most experts now estimate that a total lockdown of the country in the coming weeks is inevitable. Also on Tuesday, Israel’s top health team, including Edelstein, coronavirus czar Ronni Gamzu and others, were forced into a two-week isolation period after it was revealed they had come in contact with an infected individual.