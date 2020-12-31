Israel Inching Toward 1 Million Vaccinated as Effort Continues

Israel on Thursday continued its lightning-speed coronavirus vaccination effort, administering close to 150,000 shots to reach 800,000 people inoculated since its national “Lend a Shoulder” operation began two weeks ago. The country, one of the first to begin vaccinating its citizens, continues to pace the world with approximately 8% of the population receiving the first of two Pfizer shots necessary for 95% immunity to the virus. At the same time, Israel’s new infections and serious cases continue to climb precipitously, as the complete national shutdown imposed on Sunday – the third such closure since the pandemic’s outbreak – seems to be largely ignored by the public. Over 5,000 patients have been diagnosed daily for the past week, with test positivity rates nearing 6%. Over 3,300 have died from the virus, as the government, in the midst of yet another election cycle, seems largely disinterested in enforcing its own lockdown ordinances and irritating the general public.