Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Insists Vaccines Delivered to Palestinians Are Usable  
Mideast Daily News
coronavirus
Palestinian Authority
Pfizer
vaccines

Israel Insists Vaccines Delivered to Palestinians Are Usable  

Uri Cohen
06/20/2021

Israel’s Health Ministry on Saturday evening refuted claims made earlier by Palestinian officials that Jerusalem had delivered thousands of expired batches of coronavirus vaccine doses to Ramallah, insisting there remained enough time to get the shots into people’s arms. Last week, an agreement was reached between the new government in Jerusalem and the Palestinian Authority, whereby up to 1.4 million Pfizer vaccines would be transferred immediately from Israel to the Palestinians, in exchange for the same number of shots returned to Israel when the PA receives its shipment from Pfizer in October. Yet on Friday, after the first delivery of 100,000 doses arrived in the West Bank, Palestinian Authority Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh called the whole deal off, citing a June expiration date that he said was previously unknown to Ramallah, though Israel says it had informed the PA of the upcoming expiration. Approximately 55% of Israelis have received both doses of the Pfizer shot, while 30% of eligible Palestinians have so far gotten at least one of the two required jabs.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.