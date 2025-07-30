Israel Is Sending Aid to Gaza. Why Isn’t That the Story?

Finding out the facts can be frustrating. It’s a paradox: when clear evidence emerges of what’s actually happening, especially when it contradicts the headlines, it creates a sense of cognitive dissonance. You read the accusations, then you see the facts, and they don’t match. And when the facts are finally confirmed, one question lingers: why don’t more people know this?

In the article 100,000 Aid Trucks and Counting: An Israeli Military Official Details Expansive Israeli Humanitarian Operation in Gaza The Media Line’s Felice Friedson uncovers facts that should have been known all along. Yes, Israel has been allowing humanitarian aid into Gaza. It may not be evenly distributed—some areas receive more than others due to security risks—but the assistance is going in.

And not just food. The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has overseen the delivery of fresh water, established field hospitals, coordinated medical airlifts, and vaccinated thousands of Gazan children against polio.

So again: why don’t more people know this? Why aren’t these efforts widely reported? It feels almost naive to ask. Who wants to walk back a narrative or admit error?

Meanwhile, the day-to-day effort to sustain Gaza’s population with food, medicine, and infrastructure continues. And it’s not coming from the actors the headlines would have us expect.

The truth isn’t hidden—it’s just inconvenient for some. But that doesn’t make it any less real. And the more people who know it, the better.