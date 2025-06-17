Israel Kills Iran’s Top War Planner in Targeted Strike

Israel announced Tuesday that it had taken out Iranian Maj. Gen. Ali Shadmani, the country’s top operational commander, in a precision airstrike—just days after eliminating his predecessor. The back-to-back assassinations dealt a serious blow to Iran’s military leadership, which has been scrambling since the start of Israel’s intensified campaign, dubbed Operation Rising Lion.

Shadmani had only recently stepped into the role of commanding Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the regime’s wartime operations nerve center, after the death of Maj. Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid in the opening hours of the Israeli offensive. Before that, he had served as deputy commander and was deeply involved in shaping Tehran’s military doctrine. Israeli officials described him as one of the closest senior figures to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“In his various roles, he had a direct influence on Iran’s offensive plans targeting the State of Israel,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

Israel’s operation, launched Friday, has quickly demonstrated just how deep its intelligence runs. On day one, Israeli strikes reportedly killed dozens of Iranian officers. Since then, it’s become increasingly clear that Israel not only knows where Iran’s top brass are, but has the tools to act—fast.

The fallout inside Iran has been immediate. Reports suggest military leaders have been ordered to ditch their cellphones, out of fear they’re being tracked in real time.

This all comes as Iran edges closer to weapons-grade uranium enrichment—an alarming threshold that has officials in both Jerusalem and Washington watching every move.