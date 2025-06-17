Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Kills Iran’s Top War Planner in Targeted Strike
Maj. Gen. Ali Shadmani. (Screenshot: X)

Israel Kills Iran’s Top War Planner in Targeted Strike

Steven Ganot
06/17/2025

Israel announced Tuesday that it had taken out Iranian Maj. Gen. Ali Shadmani, the country’s top operational commander, in a precision airstrike—just days after eliminating his predecessor. The back-to-back assassinations dealt a serious blow to Iran’s military leadership, which has been scrambling since the start of Israel’s intensified campaign, dubbed Operation Rising Lion.

Shadmani had only recently stepped into the role of commanding Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, the regime’s wartime operations nerve center, after the death of Maj. Gen. Gholam Ali Rashid in the opening hours of the Israeli offensive. Before that, he had served as deputy commander and was deeply involved in shaping Tehran’s military doctrine. Israeli officials described him as one of the closest senior figures to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

“In his various roles, he had a direct influence on Iran’s offensive plans targeting the State of Israel,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

Israel’s operation, launched Friday, has quickly demonstrated just how deep its intelligence runs. On day one, Israeli strikes reportedly killed dozens of Iranian officers. Since then, it’s become increasingly clear that Israel not only knows where Iran’s top brass are, but has the tools to act—fast.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The fallout inside Iran has been immediate. Reports suggest military leaders have been ordered to ditch their cellphones, out of fear they’re being tracked in real time.

This all comes as Iran edges closer to weapons-grade uranium enrichment—an alarming threshold that has officials in both Jerusalem and Washington watching every move.

Mideast Daily News
Ali Shadmani
Iran
Israel
Khatam al-Anbiya
Operation Rising Lion
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods