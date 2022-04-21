The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Launches Airstrikes on Hamas Targets in Gaza in Response to Rocket Attack on Sderot
A missile from Israel's Iron Dome air defense system seeks to intercept and destroy incoming short-range rockets and artillery shells in the sky over the central Gaza Strip on April 21, 2022. (Said Khatib/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Gaza
Hamas
rocket attack
Israel Defense Forces
Southern Israel
Sderot

Israel Launches Airstrikes on Hamas Targets in Gaza in Response to Rocket Attack on Sderot

The Media Line Staff
04/21/2022

The Israel Defense Forces force launched airstrikes on Hamas targets in Gaza shortly after midnight on Thursday in response to rockets fired from Gaza on southern Israel on Wednesday night. The rocket landed in the city of Sderot, damaging a car and the wall of a home; it was loaded with hundreds of ball bearings meant to inflict more damage and injuries, according to reports. The Iron Dome missile defense system fired several times overnight Thursday, triggered by gunfire. Meanwhile, at about 5:30 am, a second rocket launched from Gaza was fired toward southern Israel but failed to fly far enough and landed inside of Gaza. The IDF attacked an underground rocket manufacturing facility, a terror tunnel, and a Hamas military post. The strike on the underground facility for the production of rocket engine components has dealt a “significant blow to the rocket production process in the Gaza Strip,” the IDF said. During the airstrikes, Hamas targeted Israel’s fighter jets with anti-aircraft missiles, after which the IDF attacked a Gaza military compound used by Hamas’ air defense force. It was the second rocket attack on Israel in three days. No group took responsibility for Wednesday’s attack; Islamic Jihad took responsibility for Monday’s attack. The IDF blames Hamas for all attacks emanating from Gaza.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.