Israel Launches Health Care Startup Incubator in Sakhnin, 1st in Arab Israeli Sector

Israel announced the launch of a health care startup incubator in the northern city of Sakhnin on Wednesday, marking the first such initiative in an Arab Israeli city. The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) explained that the new center’s primary objective is to foster numerous startups within Arab society, focusing on tech-based projects in medical devices, digital medicine, food tech, and artificial intelligence for medical applications.

The center will offer comprehensive solutions, training, and professional support for tech entrepreneurs while working closely with hospitals, academic institutions, and the business sector. Additionally, the IIA stated that the incubator will feature a hi-tech employment center for Arab society in northern Israel.

This new center is part of a joint funding program between the Economy Ministry and the IIA, aimed at increasing the representation and integration of the Arab population in Israeli high-tech. Arab Israelis account for 21% of Israel’s population; however, they only represent 2-3% of all high-tech employees, according to the IIA.