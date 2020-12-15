Israel Launches Inquiry Into Accidental Shelling of Gaza

Israel’s military on Tuesday admitted it mistakenly fired a round of shells into the Gaza Strip from a tank stationed on the Israeli-Gaza border. According to a military spokesperson, the errant round was discharged during a routine drill, and was being investigated. No casualties or damages were reported on the Palestinian side. The incident is the second unauthorized shooting into the Gaza Strip by Israeli troops this month. In early November, a tank began shelling outposts belonging to Hamas, the organization in control of Gaza that is designated as a terror group by Israel, after its operatives launched a rocket on Israeli border towns. The military explained the shelling was a result of a “miscommunication.” The Israel-Gaza border has been a hot zone for over a decade. Two years after Israel’s withdrawal from the coastal enclave in 2005, Hamas won control of the territory from the rival Fatah party. It has since ramped up its missile attacks against Israeli civilians in protest against Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza. Several rounds of fighting have led to thousands of deaths on the Palestinian side, most of them Hamas operatives, and dozens of dead Israeli soldiers.