Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal Brings Hope for Further Agreements: UNIFIL Commander
Members of the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) hold a ceremony to celebrate the 77th anniversary of the United Nations, at their headquarters in Naqura, Lebanon, Oct. 24, 2022. (Mahmoud Zayyat/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
UNIFIL
United Nations
Blue Line
Israel
Lebanon
Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz

Israel-Lebanon Maritime Border Deal Brings Hope for Further Agreements: UNIFIL Commander

Steven Ganot
10/25/2022

The head of mission and force commander of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reaffirmed the peacekeeping force’s “strong commitment to creating space for a political and diplomatic solution between Lebanon and Israel.” Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lázaro Sáenz, the UNIFIL chief, spoke at a celebration of the 77th United Nations Day at UNIFIL headquarters in Naqoura, Lebanon. Referring to the recent Israel-Lebanon agreement defining the maritime border between the two countries, Sáenz said, “Recent events give us hope.” He added, “If the two countries can find an understanding at sea, my hope is that, someday soon, they will also be able to find it on land and on the fundamental issues that divide them.” Sáenz urged Lebanon and Israel to reach an agreement on demarcation of the Blue Line, the “line of withdrawal” that constitutes the de facto border between Israel and Lebanon.

In June 2000, following a survey done by a UN cartographer, assisted by UNIFIL teams led by Lebanese Brig. Gens. Imad Anka and Amin Htait, the secretary-general reported to the Security Council that Israel had fully withdrawn its forces to the Blue Line in accordance with Res. 425. Nevertheless, Lebanon has asserted that Israel did not withdraw to the Blue Line in the Sheba Farms area, a claim that Secretary-General Kofi Annan in 2005 called “not compatible with Security Council resolutions.”

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.