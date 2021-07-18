Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Losing Advantage in War Against the Coronavirus
Mideast Daily News
coronavirus
Israel
delta variant

Israel Losing Advantage in War Against the Coronavirus

Michael Friedson
07/18/2021

Already stung by the sudden turnaround in its war against the coronavirus, new concerns among Israeli officials are being prompted by the latest surge in new cases. Following a period of consecutive days during which virtually no new cases and zero deaths were reported, the tables began to turn with the arrival of the delta variant, originally from India. A number of days ensued during which more than 500 new cases were recorded, followed by the latest report: almost 2,000 new cases reported between July 15 and July 18. Also of concern is the increasing number of cases assessed as “serious,” and the number of patients requiring ventilators. It appears the legislature is prepared to reinstate the “Green Pass,” identification showing that the bearer received COVID-19 vaccination, in order to be admitted to large events. Despite the current concerns, there are no plans to order another national lockdown. All passengers arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport, the country’s main gateway, are subject to a 24-hour lockdown or quarantine until a negative test is in hand. A growing list of nations are being placed on a mandatory seven-day quarantine list, including the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates – a very popular destination for Israelis since the signing of the Abraham Accords. No one will be admitted from Spain.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.