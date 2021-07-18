Israel Losing Advantage in War Against the Coronavirus

Already stung by the sudden turnaround in its war against the coronavirus, new concerns among Israeli officials are being prompted by the latest surge in new cases. Following a period of consecutive days during which virtually no new cases and zero deaths were reported, the tables began to turn with the arrival of the delta variant, originally from India. A number of days ensued during which more than 500 new cases were recorded, followed by the latest report: almost 2,000 new cases reported between July 15 and July 18. Also of concern is the increasing number of cases assessed as “serious,” and the number of patients requiring ventilators. It appears the legislature is prepared to reinstate the “Green Pass,” identification showing that the bearer received COVID-19 vaccination, in order to be admitted to large events. Despite the current concerns, there are no plans to order another national lockdown. All passengers arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport, the country’s main gateway, are subject to a 24-hour lockdown or quarantine until a negative test is in hand. A growing list of nations are being placed on a mandatory seven-day quarantine list, including the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates – a very popular destination for Israelis since the signing of the Abraham Accords. No one will be admitted from Spain.