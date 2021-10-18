Americans need to understand the Middle East
Israel Marks 26th Anniversary of Rabin Assassination; Netanyahu is AWOL From State Ceremony
Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin speaks at a press conference in Paris, July 1994. (Saar Yaacov/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Yitzhak Rabin
Assassination
Binyamin Netanyahu

Israel Marks 26th Anniversary of Rabin Assassination; Netanyahu is AWOL From State Ceremony

Marcy Oster
10/18/2021

Israel began marking the 26th anniversary of the assassination of former Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin. The official state ceremony at Rabin’s grave on Mount Herzl took place on Monday afternoon, but Opposition Leader Binyanmin Netanyahu was not in attendance. Netanyahu has been criticized by the Rabin family, and by the Left, for contributing to the public incitement and poisoned atmosphere that led extremist Jewish nationalist Yigal Amir, who opposed the Oslo Accords that earned Rabin the Nobel Peace Prize, to shoot Rabin dead at a peace rally in Tel Aviv in 1995. Netanyahu attended previous ceremonies when he served as prime minister; protocol does not require the opposition leader to attend the ceremony. Netanyahu will be present and speak later on Monday for the special Knesset session held annually to mark the date on the Hebrew calendar. A program on Sunday night at  the renamed Rabin Square, the site of the assassination in Tel Aviv, attended by some 1,000 youth dealt with the importance of national unity and respectful political discourse. An annual public gathering at Rabin Square is set for October 30, closer to the Gregorian calendar anniversary date of November 4.

