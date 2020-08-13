Donate
Israel Military Strikes, Closes Off Fuel to Gaza After Hundreds of Explosives Launched

Uri Cohen
08/13/2020

For the second night in a row, the Israeli Air Force on Wednesday conducted airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, bombing the terror organization’s underground facilities, lookout posts and military bases, according to the Israeli military’s Spokesperson’s Office. Following the nightly attack, Defense Minister Benny Gantz, fresh off of complicated back surgery that rendered him incapacitated for 24 hours, ordered all fuel supplies into Gaza to be halted, leaving only essential humanitarian equipment to be allowed into the Strip. The sanctions and strikes come in response to the explosives launched by Palestinians into Israel using balloons and kites. Over the past week, hundreds of fires erupted in southern Israel, wreaking havoc on villages and agriculture lands. Still, Israeli military officials expect the recent back and forth to remain limited and not spill over into a prolonged campaign in Gaza.

