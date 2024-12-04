Israel Monitors Syrian Offensive as Rebels Advance

In a comprehensive report for The Media Line, Nathan Klabin examines how Syrian opposition forces have gained ground against Bashar Assad’s weakened regime in northwest Syria. Backed by Turkey, the rebels, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the Syrian National Army (SNA), launched a significant offensive, capitalizing on Assad’s declining support from allies like Hezbollah and Iran. Experts believe the rebel advances, while not directly linked to Israel, could have broader implications for regional stability.

Dr. Carmit Valensi of the Institute for National Security Studies explained that Hezbollah’s losses to Israeli strikes and redeployment to Lebanon have left Assad’s forces vulnerable. The rebels, equipped with modern Turkish-made weaponry, represent a shift from the region’s traditional reliance on Soviet-era equipment, according to Rotem Mey-Tal of Asgard Systems.

Israel, while maintaining a neutral stance, remains vigilant. Avraham Levine of the Alma Research and Education Center stressed that Israel’s focus is on preventing threats to its security, particularly the risk of chemical weapons falling into rebel hands. The potential for rebels to seize Syria’s Scientific Studies and Research Center (CERS), a facility tied to Iran’s weapons program, could prompt Israeli action.

Russia’s limited involvement, due to its commitments in Ukraine, has further weakened Assad’s position. Jonathan Spyer of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security noted that Russian air support remains critical but constrained.

Read Nathan Klabin’s full analysis for The Media Line for an in-depth look at the evolving dynamics in Syria and their implications for the region.