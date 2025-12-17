Israel Plans Eastern Negev Hydrogen Valley With Refueling Station and New Tech

Israel’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure said Tuesday it will establish an “international hydrogen and innovation valley” in the eastern Negev, a desert region the government has long promoted for new industry, as Israel looks to diversify its energy mix and cut emissions through emerging fuels.

The ministry said the project is slated to launch in 2026 and will include a hydrogen refueling station and a suite of pilot technologies meant to test how hydrogen can be produced, moved, stored, and used at scale. Among the planned installations are systems based on pyrolysis, which the ministry described as “a process that produces hydrogen through high-temperature material breakdown,” as well as hydrogen-based power generators and other industrial applications.

Officials said the government will invest more than 40 million shekels (about $12 million) in the project, positioning it as a practical testbed rather than a purely academic center. The ministry said the valley is intended to create “a full ecosystem for realizing the hydrogen value chain,” with the goal of accelerating innovation and building know-how that can be applied across transportation, power generation, and industrial processes.

Hydrogen is widely viewed by governments and energy companies as a potential tool for decarbonizing parts of the economy that are difficult to electrify, though costs, infrastructure gaps, and questions about how “clean” the hydrogen is—depending on how it is produced—remain major hurdles.

The ministry said the Negev site would function as a technological and infrastructure hub and could help pull research, development, and industrial activity into Israel’s south, supporting broader efforts to spur growth beyond the country’s coastal economic centers.