Israel: Poll Purports Public Praying President Prevails

Uri Cohen
10/13/2020

As the race for the White House nears the home stretch, Israelis were asked which candidate they would prefer to see occupy the Oval Office for the next four years. The answer: It’s not even close. In a poll conducted on Monday for i24NEWS by the Direct Polls firm, which incidentally is headed by former Netanyahu confidant-turned-state’s-witness Shlomo Filber, an overwhelming 63.3% of respondents said United States President Donald Trump would be “better for Israel.” Just under 19% believe Democratic nominee and former vice president Joe Biden would be more aligned with Israeli interests, though 43.5% said the relationship between the two countries won’t be harmed if he is elected. Nearly 51% said some damage would occur in such a case. The US campaign is drawing record interest in the Jewish state, as a whopping 88% of Israelis say they are “extremely interested” or “somewhat interested” in the race. Almost half (48.2%) of respondents think American Jews are mistaken in their overwhelming support for the Democratic Party, as opposed to 35.5% who see the logic in such support.

