Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Prepares for Nationwide Holiday Lockdown
Mideast Daily News
lockdown
Israel
coronavirus
COVID-19
High Holidays
Yuli Edelstein
Health Ministry

Israel Prepares for Nationwide Holiday Lockdown

Uri Cohen
09/10/2020

The Israeli government will convene on Thursday for a fateful meeting in which it will determine whether the country is headed for a total, state-wide lockdown in the coming weeks. Health Minister Yuli Edelstein foreshadowed the government’s decision Thursday morning, saying a lockdown “seems inevitable” at a time of rapidly increasing deaths and novel cases. According to all estimates, the closure, which will likely ban all citizens from leaving their homes except for essential activities, will be imposed at the beginning of the Jewish High Holidays, set to begin next week. On Wednesday, the record for daily new infections was broken for the third day in a row, as nearly 4,000 people were diagnosed with the virus. For the past week, Israel has led the world in new coronavirus cases per capita. Close to 500 people are in serious condition as of Thursday, with 12 dying in the past 24 hours.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.