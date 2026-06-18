Israel Presses US To Keep Troops in Lebanon as President Trump Floats Syrian Role Against Hezbollah

Israel is negotiating with the United States to keep its forces in southern Lebanon, Israeli officials said Thursday, even as Washington pushes a wider regional ceasefire tied to its emerging agreement with Iran and President Donald Trump publicly presses Israel to scale back its campaign against Hezbollah.

The talks come as fighting between Israel and Hezbollah has eased but not stopped following the US-Iran framework, which is meant to wind down hostilities across several fronts and preserve Lebanon’s sovereignty. Israel, however, says its positions in southern Lebanon are needed as a buffer against Hezbollah, the Iran-backed armed group that resumed attacks after the US-Israeli war with Iran began in February.

Two Israeli officials told Reuters that Israel is seeking US approval to maintain troops south of the Litani River, an area long central to ceasefire diplomacy. The Israeli position sets up an early test of whether Washington’s Iran deal can restrain allies as well as adversaries.

President Trump has made clear that he wants the Lebanon front quiet. At the G7 summit in Évian-les-Bains, France, he praised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but criticized Israeli strikes in Lebanon.

“We have a little dispute over Lebanon. I say, you can do a little softer touch, Bibi. You don’t have to knock down a building every time somebody walks into it that’s from Hezbollah,” President Trump said.

The American president also said he had spoken with Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa about Hezbollah, suggesting Damascus could play a role in containing the group. Al-Sharaa, a former insurgent leader who came to power after the fall of Bashar Assad’s government, has denied plans for Syrian military intervention in Lebanon, warning that such a move could inflame sectarian tensions.

Lebanon has paid heavily for the latest round of fighting, with Israeli strikes battering Hezbollah strongholds and southern villages while Hezbollah fire has kept northern Israel on alert. The guns are quieter now. The harder question is who gets to stay where when they stop.