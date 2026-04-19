Israel Prize Honors the Surgeon Who Built Israel’s Trauma Lifeline

Maayan Hoffman’s profile of Prof. Avraham “Avi” Rivkind reads like the story of one doctor and, at the same time, the story of modern Israel learning how to save itself under pressure. Rivkind, head of general surgery and the Trauma Unit at Hadassah Medical Center in Ein Kerem, is set to receive the 2026 Israel Prize for Lifetime Achievement for building Israel’s first trauma center, shaping the national trauma system, and helping save thousands of lives. Read the full article, because this is one of those portraits where the biography also becomes national history.

The story begins not with a grand plan but with a preventable death. During his residency, Rivkind watched a young woman die after a missed spleen injury, a case that haunted him and pushed him toward trauma surgery. The lesson was brutal and simple: patients with life-threatening injuries cannot wait in line behind the usual chaos of the emergency room. Rivkind and his colleagues looked abroad for models, studied the Shock Trauma Unit at the University of Maryland Medical Center, and then built something similar at Hadassah. From there, the system spread across Israel.

What followed was not only a new room in a hospital, but a new way of thinking. Rivkind helped shape the protocol summed up in one phrase: “right patient, right time, right hospital.” Stabilize what must be stabilized, move fast, and get the patient to the correct trauma setting without delay. Those methods, first designed with road accidents in mind, became indispensable during the first and second intifadas, bus bombings, and later wars. According to Rivkind, the Israel Defense Forces cut mortality among injured soldiers by around 50% through these protocols.

Hoffman also gives the piece its emotional force by staying close to Rivkind’s own memories: the patient who later sent photos after surviving terrible injuries, the mother handed ice cream to test whether her daughter could swallow after a bombing, the late-night calls that never stopped feeling like a mission. Rivkind speaks less like a laureate than like a man still on shift. Near the end, Hoffman shows why his work matters far beyond awards season: Israel’s trauma system is not just medical infrastructure. It is a way of fighting death in a country that has had far too much practice. Read the full article for the fuller measure of the man behind it.