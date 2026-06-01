Israel Pushes Hezbollah in Lebanon as Knesset Caucus Looks Past the War

Israel expanded its campaign against Hezbollah in Lebanon on Sunday and Monday, striking Beirut’s southern suburbs and pushing deeper into the south, while a new Knesset peace caucus sought to sharpen a parallel message: Israel’s conflict is with Hezbollah, not with Lebanon’s people.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ordered strikes on targets in Dahiyeh, Hezbollah’s stronghold in southern Beirut, after Israel said the Iran-backed armed group had violated the ceasefire and continued attacks on Israeli territory. The move marked a sharp escalation because Beirut had been largely spared under earlier understandings meant to keep the conflict from swallowing the capital again.

The escalation followed Israel’s seizure of Beaufort Castle, the hilltop Crusader-era fortress that overlooks southern Lebanon and northern Israel. Israeli forces last held the site during the long occupation that ended in 2000, making Sunday’s capture both a military move and a historical gut punch for Lebanon. Israel also advanced onto nearby strategic terrain, saying it aimed to tighten pressure on Hezbollah positions.

Hezbollah responded with rocket fire toward Israeli communities and attacks on Israeli soldiers in Lebanon. The group has relied heavily on drones and missiles since rejoining the war earlier this year after Iran’s confrontation with the US and Israel widened the regional battlefield.

Washington is trying to pull the fire back before it spreads further. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed a new proposal with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and Netanyahu that would have Hezbollah stop attacks on Israel while Israel held back from further escalation in Beirut. Lebanese officials have struggled to move the plan forward, with Hezbollah-linked political leaders insisting Israel must stop first.

Inside Israel, Member of Knesset Dr. Akram Hasson is pushing a political lane that fits that same distinction. Hasson, who chairs a new caucus for eventual peace and normalization with Lebanon, told The Media Line that “Lebanon was taken hostage by Hezbollah.” He argues that Israel should speak to Lebanese communities that may want stability, economic recovery, and reduced Iranian influence.

The April ceasefire was meant to create space for diplomacy. Instead, the border is becoming a battlefield of castles, rockets, drones, and unresolved questions. Hasson’s caucus is not a peace process, but it points to a possible postwar logic: weaken Hezbollah enough for Lebanon, or parts of Lebanon, to imagine a different future.