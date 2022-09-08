Israel, Qatar Hold Talks Over Israeli Soccer Fans Attending World Cup Despite No Diplomatic Ties

Israel and Qatar are holding talks to coordinate the arrival of Israelis to the country for the World Cup in November. Israel wants to be able to provide consular assistance to Israeli citizens in Qatar during the tournament, something Qatar has rejected. Qatar does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel. Israel in June announced that its citizens would be able to enter Qatar for the tournament, after reaching a deal with FIFA. According to FIFA rules, the Qataris were obliged to approve entry for any Israeli who submitted a visa to see the games, but Qatar agreed to eliminate the need for the visa procedure. Security arrangements for Israelis during the World Cup have not been formally announced. There is concern that Iran or its proxies could attack Israelis attending the tournament, the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Israel’s Kan public broadcaster is reporting that Qatar has asked Israel to allow Palestinians to fly to Qatar for the games. According to the report, Qatar sees the World Cup as an opportunity to to work to promote a solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.