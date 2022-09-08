The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Israel, Qatar Hold Talks Over Israeli Soccer Fans Attending World Cup Despite No Diplomatic Ties
Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar, the fourth of eight arenas to be be built or renovated for the World Cup, was inaugurated in December 2020. (WIkimedia Commons)
Israel, Qatar Hold Talks Over Israeli Soccer Fans Attending World Cup Despite No Diplomatic Ties

09/08/2022

Israel and Qatar are holding talks to coordinate the arrival of Israelis to the country for the World Cup in November. Israel wants to be able to provide consular assistance to Israeli citizens in Qatar during the tournament, something Qatar has rejected.  Qatar does not have formal diplomatic relations with Israel. Israel in June announced that its citizens would be able to enter Qatar for the tournament, after reaching a deal with FIFA. According to FIFA rules, the Qataris were obliged to approve entry for any Israeli who submitted a visa to see the games, but Qatar agreed to eliminate the need for the visa procedure. Security arrangements for Israelis during the World Cup have not been formally announced. There is concern that Iran or its proxies could attack Israelis attending the tournament, the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East. Meanwhile, Israel’s Kan public broadcaster is reporting that Qatar has asked Israel to allow Palestinians to fly to Qatar for the games. According to the report, Qatar sees the World Cup as an opportunity to  to work to promote a solution to the Israel-Palestinian conflict.

