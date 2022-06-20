The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Reaches Record-High COVID Test Positivity Rate
Mideast Daily News
COVID-19
positivity rate
Israel
Ccoronavirus
coronavirus testing

Israel Reaches Record-High COVID Test Positivity Rate

Steven Ganot
06/20/2022

Israel’s seven-day rolling average positivity rate – the number of confirmed cases divided by the number of tests, expressed as a percentage – currently stands at 27.9%, the highest rate recorded over the entire pandemic. This is also currently the highest rate in the Middle East and North Africa. The second-highest positivity rate is in Bahrain, where 22.3% of tests are showing positive results.

Israel reported 10,960 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest number of new daily cases since April 4.

The Jewish state’s estimated effective reproduction rate (R), the average number of new infections caused by a single infected individual, is 1.39 as of Thursday. The number of people in Israel hospitalized for COVID-19 as of Friday was 642, which is higher than it has been since April 28. On Sunday, 43 hospitalized COVID-19 patients were in intensive care units. Daily ICU admissions (24 on Sunday) are higher than they’ve been since April 13.

The Jerusalem Post reports that the number of serious cases in Israel is on the rise, with 168 people currently considered to be in serious condition, 32 people intubated and two people connected to ECMO machines. The number of serious cases in Israel has increased by 95% in the last week alone, according to Health Ministry data.

The Health Ministry has reportedly advised hospitals to reopen their dedicated COVID-19 wards for the first time in several months.

About 66.12% of Israelis are considered to be fully vaccinated. Since the start of the pandemic, Israel has recorded 10,908 COVID-19-related deaths.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.