Israel Reboots Economy, Leaving Health Officials Anxious

The Israeli government late Saturday night authorized the largest reopening of the nation’s economy in nearly a year, allowing practically all places of business to open starting Sunday morning. Shopping centers, street shops, museums and libraries will all be opened to the entire public, including citizens who have not been vaccinated for coronavirus, and will not even require temperature measurement. Restaurants and cafés will also be able to seat unvaccinated patrons outside, but those wishing to sit indoors will have to present their proof of inoculation. Entertainment and sporting venues also returned to activity in a limited capacity Sunday, opening their doors to vaccinated Israelis only. Most of the country’s students are now back in school as well. Health officials on Sunday admitted they were not entirely happy with the massive reopening and warned that some restrictions could return in the coming days if virus figures take a turn for the worse.