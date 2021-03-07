Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Reboots Economy, Leaving Health Officials Anxious
Mideast Daily News
easing restrictions
Israel
coronavirus

Israel Reboots Economy, Leaving Health Officials Anxious

Uri Cohen
03/07/2021

The Israeli government late Saturday night authorized the largest reopening of the nation’s economy in nearly a year, allowing practically all places of business to open starting Sunday morning. Shopping centers, street shops, museums and libraries will all be opened to the entire public, including citizens who have not been vaccinated for coronavirus, and will not even require temperature measurement. Restaurants and cafés will also be able to seat unvaccinated patrons outside, but those wishing to sit indoors will have to present their proof of inoculation. Entertainment and sporting venues also returned to activity in a limited capacity Sunday, opening their doors to vaccinated Israelis only. Most of the country’s students are now back in school as well. Health officials on Sunday admitted they were not entirely happy with the massive reopening and warned that some restrictions could return in the coming days if virus figures take a turn for the worse.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.