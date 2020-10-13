Israel Records 2,000 Coronavirus Deaths

Despite recently seeing a sharp decrease in deaths, new cases and patients in serious condition, Israel on Monday crossed an unfortunate threshold in its battle against the coronavirus. Over 2,000 people have now died after contracting the virus as the total national lockdown, imposed for the second time nearly a month ago after a resurgence in cases, continues. Still, health and government officials are practicing cautious optimism as several of the more draconian restrictions appear to be on their way out. On Monday, the government declared it would not seek to extend the state of national emergency it had imposed two weeks ago, which allowed the cabinet to essentially ban organized protests. The announcement paves the way for anti-government demonstrations to return to Jerusalem, as they go back to being excluded from the total closure. Also on Monday, Health Ministry officials promised to reopen kindergartens and the lower grades of elementary schools as early as next week, giving hope to (and raising some concerns among) millions of parents across the nation.