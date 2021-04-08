Israel Remembers Holocaust Victims

Support Our Future Leaders

The Media Line is known for producing truthful, unbiased journalism and we are teaching future journalists to do the same. Through our signature Press and Policy Student Program, The Media Line provides an innovative opportunity for students to globalize their educational experience by connecting to an active news bureau in the Middle East, studying journalism and public policy under the mentorship of veteran journalists while earning academic credit.

These students will reshape how the world sees and understands the Middle East and, in turn, how the Middle East impacts our world. Your contribution will provide the next generation with the skills they need to uphold the highest standards of journalism and, in turn, educate our global society with integrity and respect.

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Students and teachers of Bar Ilan School visit an authentic German train that transported Jews to extermination camps, on Holocaust Remembrance Day in the Israeli city of Netanya, April 8, 2021. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Uri Cohen
04/08/2021

Israel on Thursday marked its annual Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorating the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis before and during World War II. The nation’s Holocaust memorial center and museum, Yad Vashem, has chosen this year’s theme to be “Until the Very Last Jew: 80 Years Since the Onset of Mass Annihilation,” marking the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s 1941 invasion of the Soviet Union in Operation Barbarossa. The occupation of most of Central and Eastern Europe by Germany led to mass shootings, the first use of gas chambers and eventually the attempted extermination of European Jewry. During the day’s opening ceremony on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu used the occasion to warn world powers that Israel, established in the wake of the unprecedented genocide, would not allow its existence to be threatened by similar contemporary threats. “The nuclear deal with Iran, which enabled it to advance toward developing an atomic arsenal, is back on the table,” Netanyahu said, referring to the past days’ indirect talk in Vienna between Washington and Tehran. “Even to our best friends I say: An agreement with Iran … will not bind us one bit.”

