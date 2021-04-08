Israel Remembers Holocaust Victims

Israel on Thursday marked its annual Holocaust Remembrance Day, commemorating the 6 million Jews murdered by the Nazis before and during World War II. The nation’s Holocaust memorial center and museum, Yad Vashem, has chosen this year’s theme to be “Until the Very Last Jew: 80 Years Since the Onset of Mass Annihilation,” marking the 80th anniversary of Nazi Germany’s 1941 invasion of the Soviet Union in Operation Barbarossa. The occupation of most of Central and Eastern Europe by Germany led to mass shootings, the first use of gas chambers and eventually the attempted extermination of European Jewry. During the day’s opening ceremony on Wednesday evening, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu used the occasion to warn world powers that Israel, established in the wake of the unprecedented genocide, would not allow its existence to be threatened by similar contemporary threats. “The nuclear deal with Iran, which enabled it to advance toward developing an atomic arsenal, is back on the table,” Netanyahu said, referring to the past days’ indirect talk in Vienna between Washington and Tehran. “Even to our best friends I say: An agreement with Iran … will not bind us one bit.”