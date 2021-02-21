Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Israel Reopens, Hoping Shot Effect Holds
Mideast Daily News
coronavirus
easing restrictions
Israel
Vaccination

Israel Reopens, Hoping Shot Effect Holds

Uri Cohen
02/21/2021

Thousands of people flocked the Israeli streets on Sunday after the monthslong coronavirus-induced closure was finally lifted, allowing stores, shopping centers, gyms, hotels and places of worship to open with almost no restrictions. Israel’s school system was also reopened, albeit only for some grades, and in a handful of towns and municipalities. Some public places, such as swimming pools, gyms, entertainment venues and tourist centers are authorized to admit only those who have been fully vaccinated for the virus. Nearly 3 million Israelis out of a population of 9 million have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine, an impressive pace that has helped drive the country’s infection rate and serious cases down significantly over the past week. Only 870 are currently hospitalized in serious condition, compared with nearly 1,200 10 days ago. The nation’s test positivity rate has also plummeted, falling to just under 6% after hovering at close to 10% in the first week of February.

