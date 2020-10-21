Israel Reveals Terror Tunnel Dug under Gaza Border

The Israeli military on Tuesday announced it had discovered an underground tunnel crossing the border between the Gaza Strip and Israel, apparently intended to facilitate terrorist activity. The tunnel, near Khan Younis in south-central Gaza, was exposed by the military’s state-of-the-art border barrier, which has advanced sensors both above and below ground. Israel went just short of directly blaming Hamas, the Palestinian group in control of the coastal enclave, but warned that it holds the organization – designated a terror group by Israel, the European Union and the United States – responsible for any hostile activity emanating from there. This is the first “terror tunnel” discovered at the southern border in years, with dozens having been found and destroyed during and after 2014’s Operation Protective Edge. Later on Tuesday night, another Israeli front was making headlines as Syria’s state news agency reported that Israeli fighter jets had attacked Syrian military posts near the border, outside the city of Quneitra. The bases, while belonging to President Bashar al-Assad’s troops, are believed to be used by the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hizbullah in its attempts to carry out terrorist activities against Israel’s North.