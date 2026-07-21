Israel-Saudi Media Appearances Hint at Cautious Diplomatic Opening

Two television appearances, three days apart, have reopened one of the Middle East’s most closely watched questions: Are Saudi Arabia and Israel cautiously moving toward each other again?

Giorgia Valente reports that Israeli President Isaac Herzog’s July 16 interview with Saudi-based Al Arabiya English, followed by former Saudi Maj. Gen. Abdullah bin Ghanem Al-Qahtani’s appearance on Israel’s Channel 12, marked a rare public exchange between figures from the two countries. Herzog called peace with Saudi Arabia his “dream” and praised Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Al-Qahtani warned that Iran’s regional attacks could not go unanswered but said Israel must still address the Palestinian issue.

The appearances do not prove that normalization negotiations have resumed. They do show that public communication resembling the cautious outreach seen before October 7, 2023, is possible again.

Iran’s attacks are making Saudi Arabia’s diplomatic balancing act harder. Riyadh has sought dialogue with Tehran while relying on the US and other partners for security. Yet Iranian strikes have increasingly threatened the infrastructure on which everyday Gulf life depends.

A July 17 strike damaged a Kuwaiti power generation and desalination facility. Bahrain previously reported Iranian drone damage to a desalination plant, while missile alerts have sent residents seeking shelter. Kuwait produces more than 90% of its drinking water through desalination, turning attacks on such facilities into a direct threat to civilian life.

Analysts disagree over what comes next. Cyril Widdershoven of Strategy International sees the media contacts as political signaling and believes discreet intelligence sharing, air-defense coordination, and joint threat monitoring could emerge before formal diplomatic relations. Saudi analyst Abdulaziz Alshaabani warns against assuming that Gulf governments are abandoning diplomacy with Iran or forming a new alliance with Israel.

The Palestinian question remains a firm constraint. Saudi Arabia continues to demand a clear, irreversible pathway toward Palestinian statehood before normalization, even as Iranian missiles and drones strengthen the case for regional defense cooperation.

Valente’s full report is worth reading for its careful examination of a kingdom keeping every door ajar while the Gulf’s old strategy of hedging grows more difficult by the day.