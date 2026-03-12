Israel Says Strike Hit Iranian Nuclear-Linked Site Outside Tehran

Israeli warplanes struck a site some 28 miles southeast of Tehran in recent days that Israel says was tied to Iran’s past nuclear weapons work, opening another front in the 13th day of the US-Israeli campaign against the Islamic Republic and sharpening the long-running fight over what Tehran is building, why, and how close it may be to a bomb. Israel identified the target on Thursday as the Taleghan facility, part of the Parchin military complex, and said it had been used for explosives testing connected to the AMAD project, the program Israeli officials describe as Iran’s covert drive for nuclear arms.

The Israeli military said the compound had been used in recent years to develop advanced explosives and conduct experiments linked to nuclear weapons design. It also released satellite images of the strike. The attack followed an earlier March 3 strike on what Israel called the Minzadehei compound on the edge of Tehran, another site Israeli officials said played a role in weapons-related scientific work.

Iran has long denied seeking nuclear weapons, insisting its atomic program is meant for civilian energy and research. That dispute has defined years of confrontation with Israel and Western powers, with the International Atomic Energy Agency saying the AMAD project operated from 1989 to 2003, while Israel argues that parts of the work did not truly end. Parchin, where Taleghan is located, has for years been one of the most sensitive names in that argument.

The latest strike lands in a war that began on February 28, when Israel and the United States launched coordinated attacks on Iran after repeated warnings over its missile and nuclear programs. Since then, the conflict has spread across the region, with Tehran under repeated bombardment and fears rising that even limited military aims could slide into a wider effort to dismantle Iran’s strategic capabilities piece by piece.