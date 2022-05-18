Israel Sends Helmets, Flak Jackets to Ukraine

Israel’s Ministry of Defense on Wednesday sent 2,000 helmets and 500 protective vests to emergency and civilian organizations in Ukraine. It is the first such equipment sent by Israel to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion. Since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine in late February, Israel has sent over 100 tons of humanitarian aid and brought a fully staffed field hospital to western Ukraine for six weeks. Israel has avoided sending specifically military aid in an effort to not anger and to maintain ties with Russia. Israel reportedly is looking into reopening its embassy in the war-torn capital Kyiv. It is currently operating out of Ukraine’s neighbor Poland. Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky visited Kyiv on Monday to determine if reopening the embassy would be possible; on Wednesday he tweeted a photo of himself in his Kyiv office.