The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Look out for exciting new additions as we enter 2022.

We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
The Media Line

Non-profit news needs public support.
Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Sends Helmets, Flak Jackets to Ukraine
Israel sent 2,000 helmets and 500 protective vests to emergency and civilian organizations in Ukraine on May 18, 2022. (Department of Production and Procurement/Israel Ministry of Defense)
Mideast Daily News
Ukraine
military aid
Israel
ministry of defense

Israel Sends Helmets, Flak Jackets to Ukraine

The Media Line Staff
05/18/2022

Israel’s Ministry of Defense on Wednesday sent 2,000 helmets and 500 protective vests to emergency and civilian organizations in Ukraine. It is the first such equipment sent by Israel to Ukraine since Russia’s invasion. Since the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine in late February, Israel has sent over 100 tons of humanitarian aid and brought a fully staffed field hospital to western Ukraine for six weeks.  Israel has avoided sending specifically military aid in an effort to not anger and to maintain ties with Russia. Israel reportedly is looking into reopening its embassy in the war-torn capital Kyiv. It is currently operating out of Ukraine’s neighbor Poland. Israeli Ambassador to Ukraine Michael Brodsky visited Kyiv on Monday to determine if reopening the embassy would be possible; on Wednesday he tweeted a photo of himself in his Kyiv office.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.