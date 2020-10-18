Israel Sends Peace Delegation to Bahrain

A delegation of Israeli officials headed by National Security Council chief Meir Ben Shabbat, joined by US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Special Representative for International Negotiations Avi Berkowitz, departed Sunday from Tel Aviv to Manama, Bahrain, as the Jewish state and Gulf nation look to cement their decision to establish formal relations. The chartered Boeing 737 is part of Israel’s El Al airline’s special fleet equipped with the C-Music anti-missile system, despite the euphoria of peace. Following the ceremony and meetings in Bahrain, which will focus on economic and trade relations, Mnuchin and Berkowitz will then travel to nearby United Arab Emirates, the first Gulf state to normalize relations with Israel and sign the Abraham Accord in early August. On Tuesday, the two American diplomats will return to Tel Aviv, this time accompanied by UAE dignitaries who will officially visit Israel for the first time.