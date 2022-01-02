Israel Signs $3 Billion in Deals With US to Acquire Military Helicopters, Refueling Aircraft

Israel’s Defense Ministry signed over $3 billion in agreements with the US government to buy more advanced aircraft. Under the deal announced on Friday by the ministry, Israel will acquire 12 Lockheed Martin CH-53K helicopters and two Boeing KC-46 refueling aircraft. The agreement includes an option to procure six additional helicopters. The new helicopters will replace the Sikorsky CH-53 Yas’ur that have been in use since the late 1960s.The first helicopters are expected in Israel during the year 2026. The purchases are “part of a large-scale program undertaken by the Ministry of Defense together with the Israel Defense Forces over the last year and a half, with the aim of strengthening the IDF’s capabilities, force buildup and preparedness to face existing and future threats,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement. The program’s plans include “the purchase of a new fleet of F-35 aircraft, refueling aircraft, CH-53K helicopters, advanced air munition, air defense systems, new marine and land platforms as well as cyber systems.” The refueling planes, which many believe are necessary for carrying out an air strike on Iranian nuclear facilities, which Israel has threatened if a new agreement is not cut with the world powers, reportedly will not be available until at least 2025. Israel is working to receive the planes earlier, however.