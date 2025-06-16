Israel Strikes Iran as Hopes for Regime Collapse Resurface

As Israel intensifies its military campaign against Iran’s nuclear infrastructure, some in Jerusalem are signaling hopes for a broader outcome: the destabilization or even collapse of the Islamic Republic. In her latest report for The Media Line, Keren Setton explores whether Israel is pursuing regime change—or merely leveraging popular unrest inside Iran to weaken its longtime enemy.

The strikes have killed senior Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) officials and targeted sensitive military and nuclear sites. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has addressed the Iranian people directly, suggesting the operation may help pave the way for their “freedom.” But Israeli officials have stopped short of openly calling for regime change.

Experts quoted in the article cast doubt on the likelihood of such an outcome. Dr. Menahem Merhavy and Prof. David Menashri argue that political upheaval in Iran would require far more than external pressure. Iran’s opposition is fragmented, its government is still functioning, and its people are generally wary of foreign interference. Even among regime critics, support for Iran’s nuclear program remains widespread.

Still, Israel appears to be trying to exploit existing frustrations over economic hardship, internal repression, and the government’s support for proxies across the region. The campaign, code-named “Rising Lion,” has seen daylight airstrikes on Tehran and other high-profile targets. Defense Minister Israel Katz has issued fiery warnings, while Israeli officials describe Iran’s leadership as weakened but still resilient.

Whether Israel can provoke internal change or simply aims to delay Iran’s nuclear ambitions, the gamble is risky. As reporter Keren Setton shows, success may depend less on firepower and more on what comes next.

Read the full article for deeper analysis on Israel’s evolving objectives and the limits of external pressure in triggering political change.