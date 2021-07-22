Israel Strikes Syrian Weapons Depots, Damascus Claims Raid Failed

Israeli jets have again struck at Syrian military depots according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the conflict. The Syrian state-run SANA news agency reported the strike but said the Syrian missile defense system deflected the bulk of the attack, intercepting “most” of the Israeli weapons and allowing “only material damage.” The Observatory, however, reported that the raid, which was aimed at assets belonging to the Hizbullah terrorist organization, an ally of Syrian President Bashar Assad, destroyed Syrian arms depots. On Monday, an Israeli strike near Aleppo left five Iranian-backed fighters dead while destroying a Hizbullah base and weapons depot.