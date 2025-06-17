Israel Targets Iran’s Elite as Civilians Face the Fallout

In one of the most intense escalations yet between Israel and Iran, targeted assassinations, missile barrages, and mounting civilian casualties are reshaping the landscape of the conflict—and the prospects for Iran’s future. In her sweeping and incisive report for The Media Line, Giorgia Valente traces how Israel’s opening airstrikes, which killed key Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps leaders and nuclear scientists, were designed to do more than send a message—they aimed to dismantle Iran’s strategic infrastructure.

The death of Adm. Ali Shamkhani, a central figure in Tehran’s security apparatus and backchannel negotiator with the US and Gulf states, marks what analysts describe as a “strategic turning point.” As political analyst Nima Baheli told The Media Line, “His assassination is not just a blow to the regime. It’s a deliberate attempt to cripple its diplomacy.”

Iran hit back with a wave of missiles, including daylight strikes on Israeli cities—an unusually bold move meant to challenge Israeli air dominance. But while the battlefield shifts, Iranian civilians find themselves caught between a repressive regime and foreign airstrikes, unsure whom to trust or what comes next. Human rights advocate Mahmood Amiry-Moghaddam notes that fear, not defiance, rules the streets: “You can’t ask people to rise up when bombs are falling on their homes.”

Disinformation, propaganda, and exile politics only complicate the picture. Reza Pahlavi’s push for leadership doesn’t seem to resonate widely inside Iran, where many are looking not backward to monarchy, but forward to something new.

For a vivid, on-the-ground look at this turning point in Middle East history, read Giorgia Valente’s full report at The Media Line.