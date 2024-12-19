This holiday season, give to:

Truth and understanding

The Media Line's intrepid correspondents are in Israel, Gaza, Lebanon, Syria and Pakistan providing first-person reporting.

They all said they cover it.
We see it.

We report with just one agenda: the truth.

Please support TML's boots on the ground.
Donate
The Media Line The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel Targets Strategic Sites in Yemen After Houthi Missile Strike Destroys School
A school in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel is destroyed by debris from the interception of a missile launched from Yemen, Dec. 19, 2024. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)

Israel Targets Strategic Sites in Yemen After Houthi Missile Strike Destroys School

Steven Ganot
12/19/2024

In an in-depth explainer for The Media Line, I examine Israel’s latest airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen following a missile attack that destroyed a school building near Tel Aviv. Early Thursday, Israeli jets struck ports, power stations, and other infrastructure along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and in the capital, Sana’a. The airstrikes mark a sharp escalation in Israel’s conflict with Iran-backed Houthis, who have launched over 200 missiles and drones at Israel in the past year, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The Houthis’ attacks reflect Iran’s broader strategy of using proxy groups across the region, raising international concerns about shipping routes and global trade.

Since Yemen’s civil war erupted in 2014, the Houthis have seized strategic areas with Iran’s backing, escalating tensions with neighboring countries and beyond. While Israel insists the strikes are necessary to protect citizens and disrupt Iranian arms transfers, the fallout from such actions could complicate regional dynamics. The United States has also engaged Houthi targets recently, underscoring the global stakes involved.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

The implications of Israel’s deep reach into Yemen and the growing complexity of the Middle East conflict are discussed further in my full article. By analyzing Israel’s military strategy and the broader regional context, this piece offers insights into the risks and uncertainties ahead.

Mideast Daily News
Houthis
Iran
Israel
Red Sea
YEMEN
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods