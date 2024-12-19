Israel Targets Strategic Sites in Yemen After Houthi Missile Strike Destroys School

In an in-depth explainer for The Media Line, I examine Israel’s latest airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled sites in Yemen following a missile attack that destroyed a school building near Tel Aviv. Early Thursday, Israeli jets struck ports, power stations, and other infrastructure along Yemen’s Red Sea coast and in the capital, Sana’a. The airstrikes mark a sharp escalation in Israel’s conflict with Iran-backed Houthis, who have launched over 200 missiles and drones at Israel in the past year, citing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza. The Houthis’ attacks reflect Iran’s broader strategy of using proxy groups across the region, raising international concerns about shipping routes and global trade.

Since Yemen’s civil war erupted in 2014, the Houthis have seized strategic areas with Iran’s backing, escalating tensions with neighboring countries and beyond. While Israel insists the strikes are necessary to protect citizens and disrupt Iranian arms transfers, the fallout from such actions could complicate regional dynamics. The United States has also engaged Houthi targets recently, underscoring the global stakes involved.

The implications of Israel’s deep reach into Yemen and the growing complexity of the Middle East conflict are discussed further in my full article. By analyzing Israel’s military strategy and the broader regional context, this piece offers insights into the risks and uncertainties ahead.