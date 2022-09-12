Israel To Accelerate Renewable Energy Deployment

Israel’s Energy Ministry launched a plan Sunday for the accelerated deployment of renewable energy infrastructures throughout the country. According to the plan, all new nonresidential building projects will incorporate renewable energy facilities, and barriers to the expansion of the electric grid to carry more electricity generated by renewable energy will be removed, the ministry said in a statement. The existing assets and infrastructure of about 70 state-owned companies will also integrate renewable energy and become more energy efficient. Going forward, the preferred use of renewable energy sources will be a factor in the planning and setup of all infrastructure and construction projects promoted by the government, the ministry said.