Israel To Expand Humanitarian Aid to Ukraine

Israel will expand its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and will for the first time transfer official funding to civil aid organizations operating in Ukraine, Israel’s KAN public broadcaster first reported. The move includes opening a channel for long-term activity with at least nine aid organizations already operating directly in Ukraine, according to the report. The first 2.5 million shekels (nearly $730,000) in government funding will soon be transferred. Israel previously provided aid directly to local communities, and opened the only civilian field hospital in Ukraine for six weeks. The decision to expand official Israeli aid to Ukraine was announced late Monday as Israel and Russia have become further embroiled in diplomatic tension over the activity of the Jewish Agency for Israel in Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has become angry at Israel’s increased support for Ukraine in the months since Russia’s invasion of its neighbor leading to its threat to shut down the agency. Israel has consciously avoided providing direct military aid to Ukraine, despite its continued requests.