Israel to Impose Lockdown on Independence Day

As Israeli authorities begin gradually easing coronavirus-related restrictions in a bid to jump-start the ailing economy and mitigate the financial impact on the population, one much-anticipated date on the calendar, circled every year well in advance, will pack much less punch than normal. The government has announced that a general lockdown will be imposed next week on Independence Day, amid fears Israelis will, as is customary, congregate with family and friends on the national holiday. Independence Day is unique in Israel given that it is ushered in immediately following the completion of Remembrance Day, which commemorates those who fell in battle protecting the state, as well as individuals killed in terrorist attacks as far back as the prestate era in the mid-1800s. In fact, military cemeteries will be closed for the occasion, a move that has generated a backlash in a country where a large portion of the population has lost a loved one or close associate over the years. The decision comes as Israeli health authorities have raised the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to nearly 14,500. Over 180 people have died and nearly 150 remain in critical condition, being supported by ventilators. Meanwhile, the cabinet is reportedly discussing the prospect of implementing curfews in Arab-majority cities during Ramadan, which begins either Thursday or Friday depending on observations of the new moon in various Muslim countries.