Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israeli police man a checkpoint on a highway leading to Jerusalem on April 7 in preparation for a total intercity travel ban going into effect later in the day. (Menahem Kahana/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Israel
curfew
Travel Ban
Passover
coronavirus

Israel to Impose Nationwide Curfew on Passover

Charles Bybelezer
04/07/2020

Israel announced on Tuesday that it will impose a nationwide curfew extending from Wednesday at 3 p.m. local time to Thursday at 6:00 a.m. in order to prevent people from congregating for the traditional Passover Seder. The cabinet also decided to ban intercity travel for close to 60 hours beginning Tuesday at 7 pm. The news came as health officials raised the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 – the disease caused by the pathogen – to more than 9,000. Sixty people have died and over 150 others are in critical condition, with more than two-thirds being sustained by ventilators. In a televised address on Monday night, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stressed that the upcoming days would be “fateful” in the country’s battle against the outbreak. He added that there were “positive signs on the horizon” and if the public abided by the tougher regulations, certain restrictions on movement could be gradually relaxed after the week-long Passover period concludes on April 15. “It depends on you. It depends on the fulfilment of the tough directives.… Don’t get complacent,” Netanyahu said.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click video to see
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Mideast Daily News Email - Get the latest headlines and stories
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.