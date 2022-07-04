Israel To Loosen Travel Restrictions for Palestinians for Eid Al-Adha Festival

Israel’s military will loosen some restrictions on travel for Palestinians, to allow them to visit family members during the upcoming Eid al-Adha holiday. Eid al-Adha will be observed this year from July 9 to 12. During the holiday, one of the holiest for Muslims, there are large family gatherings. The loosening of restrictions was approved and announced by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT). The new leniencies will allow Palestinians living in the West Bank to visit relatives in Israel and will allow hundreds of Palestinians to travel to Eilat and to fly to other destinations out of Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport. Some 400 Palestinians from Gaza will be permitted to visit Jerusalem for the holiday and another 500 Palestinians from Gaza will be permitted to visit family in Israel and in the West Bank. The Palestinians issued permits to travel will be subject to “security evaluations,” according to COGAT.