Israel Turns Down China on Desalination Plant Bid

The recent one-day lightning visit to Israel by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo triggered a maelstrom of speculation over what was so important that it required an in-person meeting despite the myriad of concerns spawned by the COVID-19 virus. Apparently, those who surmised that SecState was letting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu know what was expected from a close ally vis-à-vis behavior toward third-party threats were pretty close. On Tuesday morning, the Israeli news platform Ynet revealed that China had been eliminated from the bidding process to run the state’s largest desalination plant. The 200 million cubic meters of water the Sorek 2 plant is to produce will account for some 35% of the nation’s needs. While the increasingly close economic ties between Israel and China have long been a sore-spot in US-Israel relations, tension has grown exponentially since the coronavirus originated in China, devastating the world economy. Senior administration officials in Washington are known to resent Israeli overtures to China in the aftermath of unparalleled American largess to the Jewish state in the form of diplomatic “gifts,” such as the recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, the moving of the US Embassy to Jerusalem, and the greenlighting of annexation for territory conquered in the 1967 war.