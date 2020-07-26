Israel Turns to Military to Fight COVID-19

Besieged by an unseen enemy who appears to be winning the coronavirus war, Israel’s new COVID-19 czar is turning to the army for help. The Jewish state was considered to be one of the most successful nations battling the bug in round one of the pandemic. But while political leaders and health officials point fingers and bicker about responsibility, daily rates of new cases have been spiraling upward for weeks on end. On Sunday, Israel’s YNet news platform reported that Dr. Ronni Gamzu, the newly appointed czar, said he is turning to about 2,000 recently retired military personnel who gained experience with Israel’s advanced system of tracking people who might have come in contact with the disease. Reading between the lines, it’s clear that the effort will not be without competition between the Health and Defense ministries as has been the case in many aspects of the fight against the virus. It appears that the Defense Ministry would be tasked with operational areas of an epidemiological tracing system while the Health Ministry maintains regulatory authority. All parties, however, will report to Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, who has final word.