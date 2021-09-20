Israel Turns to Technology to Enforce COVID Quarantines

Israelis and visitors to the Jewish state who are subject to a COVID-19 quarantine can opt in to a new government-run GPS system to monitor compliance. On Sunday, text messages went out to tens of thousands of Israelis who are supposed to be under quarantine. In the message, they are asked to provide a GPS location that is monitored by the security echelon. Use of the technology frees up police personnel from the manpower-heavy need to send officers to actual quarantine locations. Those who choose not to become part of the GPS program will find a greater preponderance of real-life police checking quarantine participation in the areas where people are supposed to be observing the restrictions. Those with third vaccine shots, those who are recovered from COVID-19, and those who have had two inoculations within the past six months are exempt from a seven-day mandatory lock-down period.