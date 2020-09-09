Israel-UAE Ceremony Announced

Just over one month since it was first announced, Israeli and Emirati leaders will convene next week in Washington to sign the Abraham Accord, normalizing relations between the two countries. American officials announced the special ceremony will be held in the White House on Sep. 15 and will be attended by United States President Donald Trump. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated that he would “proudly” attend the “historic” occasion, despite the United Arab Emirates announcing they would send only second-tier statesmen, headed by Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It remains unclear whether Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister (and Defense Minister) Benny Gantz, or Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, both political rivals of Netanyahu who were not informed of the deal’s existence prior to its official rollout, will be in attendance.