Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel-UAE Ceremony Announced
Mideast Daily News
Abraham Accords
United Arab Emirates
Israel
normalization
White House

Israel-UAE Ceremony Announced

Uri Cohen
09/09/2020

Just over one month since it was first announced, Israeli and Emirati leaders will convene next week in Washington to sign the Abraham Accord, normalizing relations between the two countries. American officials announced the special ceremony will be held in the White House on Sep. 15 and will be attended by United States President Donald Trump. Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated that he would “proudly” attend the “historic” occasion, despite the United Arab Emirates announcing they would send only second-tier statesmen, headed by Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan. It remains unclear whether Israel’s Alternate Prime Minister (and Defense Minister) Benny Gantz, or Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi, both political rivals of Netanyahu who were not informed of the deal’s existence prior to its official rollout, will be in attendance.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.