Israel, UK To Sign 7-year Agreement To Deepen Trade, Tech, Security Ties
Mideast Daily News
bilateral ties
Israel
United Kingdom

Israel, UK To Sign 7-year Agreement To Deepen Trade, Tech, Security Ties

Steven Ganot
03/21/2023

Israel and the United Kingdom are set to sign an agreement aimed at strengthening technology, trade, and security ties over the next seven years. The agreement will be signed Tuesday by British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and his Israeli counterpart Eli Cohen during Cohen’s visit to London. The new roadmap for relations between the two countries includes joint funding commitments of around £20 million ($24.5 million) for technology and innovation.

Cleverly said in a statement ahead of the visit that the roadmap would “allow us to fully take advantage of the opportunities in areas of mutual interest, including tech, trade, and security.” Discussions between the two countries will also cover the recent surge in violence in Israel and the Palestine territories, as well as the threat posed by Iran and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The UK and Israel started negotiations last year for a new trade agreement, which both governments described as a key priority.

