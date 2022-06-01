Israel Unfreezes Controversial E1 Settlement Plan in West Bank

Israel will resume advancing a controversial project to build 3,412 homes in the E1 area of the West Bank, linking Jerusalem with the large Maale Adumim settlement. The plan had been frozen in January under American pressure, but now Israel’s Civil Administration says that in July it will continue the objections phase – the last step needed before final approval is granted by the Higher Planning Council for Judea and Samaria. Critics say the plan would virtually cut off the northern portion of the West Bank, which Israelis call Samaria, from the southern portion, Judea, making a Palestinian state in the West Bank impossible.