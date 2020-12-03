You count on us for fact-based, trustworthy coverage of the Middle East.
We're an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency.
We're counting on your support now to sustain our operations.

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Israel, US Coordinate Ahead of Possible Iranian Attack
Mideast Daily News
Mohsen Fakhrizadeh
Iran
Israel
United States

Israel, US Coordinate Ahead of Possible Iranian Attack

Uri Cohen
12/03/2020

Senior Israeli military officials in recent days have tightened coordination with their American counterparts in the United States Central Command in anticipation of an imminent Iranian retaliation to the killing of Tehran’s senior nuclear scientist last week by what Iran claims were Israeli assassins. According to the Israeli daily Haaretz, the two allies have in recent days synchronized and updated their procedures regarding rocket fire response and air defense batteries in the region. Officials within US President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday confirmed to CNN that Israel was behind the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Israel has yet to respond, though security experts have warned that Iran may be looking to follow through on its threats to avenge its nuclear chief’s death sooner rather than later, in order to allow enough time to pass before President-elect Joe Biden’s January 20 inauguration, enabling it to turn a fresh page with Biden.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.