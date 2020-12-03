Israel, US Coordinate Ahead of Possible Iranian Attack

Senior Israeli military officials in recent days have tightened coordination with their American counterparts in the United States Central Command in anticipation of an imminent Iranian retaliation to the killing of Tehran’s senior nuclear scientist last week by what Iran claims were Israeli assassins. According to the Israeli daily Haaretz, the two allies have in recent days synchronized and updated their procedures regarding rocket fire response and air defense batteries in the region. Officials within US President Donald Trump’s administration on Wednesday confirmed to CNN that Israel was behind the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. Israel has yet to respond, though security experts have warned that Iran may be looking to follow through on its threats to avenge its nuclear chief’s death sooner rather than later, in order to allow enough time to pass before President-elect Joe Biden’s January 20 inauguration, enabling it to turn a fresh page with Biden.