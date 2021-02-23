Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Israel, US Diplomats Discuss Regional Issues
Israel, US Diplomats Discuss Regional Issues

Uri Cohen
02/23/2021

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday spoke with his Israeli counterpart, Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and emphasized Washington’s support of a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. According to the White House, this approach would be “the best way to ensure Israel’s future as a Jewish and democratic state, living in peace alongside a viable and democratic Palestinian state. Blinken also stressed the US’s “continuing commitment to opposing unfair, one-sided actions against Israel in the multilateral arena. Ashkenazi on Tuesday called the conversation “important” and thanked the secretary for his words, adding that the two also touched on Israel’s coordination with the Palestinians regarding coronavirus vaccine distribution.

 

 

